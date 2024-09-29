Amaravati to Become Capital of AP: Nimmala

Kakinada: Water Resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu announced that Amaravati is set to rise again as the capital of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He made this statement during a meeting with municipal administration minister P. Narayana and West Godavari district collector Chadalavada Nagarani at Palakol in West Godavari District on Sunday.

He claimed that former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy deprived Andhra Pradesh of its capital during his five-year rule, causing the state to regress by 20 years. He highlighted the various constructions, such as the secretariat and High Court, that were completed under the supervision of the municipal administration minister and mentioned that efforts are underway to complete the capital city of Amaravati.

Regarding infrastructure development in Palakol town, Rama Naidu stated that the current drinking water supply is based on a population of 40,000. However, with the population having increased, there is a necessity for additional drinking water reservoirs and tanks. He noted that if TIDCO houses are completed, there would be an increase of five to six wards in the Palakol Municipality. He urged Narayana to provide funds and municipal personnel posts for the development of Palakol town.

Additionally, he mentioned that nearly Rs.5,600 crores meant for TIDCO houses had been diverted by the previous government, and he criticized the YSRC government for allocating unsuitable sites to the poor for housing, urging the government to provide beneficiaries with alternative locations.