Quantum Valley Project Launched in Amaravati

Amaravati has taken a historic leap toward shaping India’s technological future with the foundation stone laid for the Amaravati Quantum Valley, a flagship initiative aimed at making Andhra Pradesh a frontrunner in the global quantum technology ecosystem.

The foundation stone for the Quantum Valley building was laid on Saturday at Uddandarayunipalem village in Thullur mandal by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu along with Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh. The State government has allocated 50 acres of land for the ambitious project.

As part of the initiative, efforts are underway to bring India’s first 133-qubit quantum computer to Amaravati, with global and national giants such as IBM, TCS and L&T playing a key role. The Quantum Valley will serve as a hub for research, innovation and skill development in cutting-edge domains including quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensors, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, defence, healthcare and finance.

With a vision to place Amaravati alongside world-class quantum hubs such as Boston, Singapore and Shanghai, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has conceptualized the project as a catalyst for global investments, advanced research centres and a robust startup ecosystem. The initiative is also expected to provide large-scale skill training and generate significant employment opportunities for youth.

The State government plans to complete the Quantum Valley building by August and install the quantum computer by December, marking a major milestone in India’s journey toward leading the global quantum revolution.