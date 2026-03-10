Amaravati Should Showcase Glory of Telugu Culture: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that Amaravati should showcase the glory of Telugu culture to the world. He instructed officials to focus on implementing self-financed projects in the capital city.

The 59th CRDA meeting held today at Secretariat under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister discussed on land allocations to various institutions in the capital region and the provision of infrastructure in the Secretariat and HOD buildings.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the tourism project planned at Neerukonda within the capital region should be implemented as a prestigious project. Steps should be taken to develop tourism across 167 acres of land in the area.He directed officials to prepare plans that would attract tourists while also showcasing Telugu heritage. The Neerukonda project should be designed as a beautiful and vibrant destination, he said.

The Chief Minister also stated that sports will become one of the biggest revenue-generating sectors in future.

Similarly, several other sports will also become commercially viable and the state must seize these opportunities. The master plan for the proposed Sports City in Amaravati has been designed keeping this vision in mind.

He emphasized that self-financed projects must be brought into Amaravati. Several prominent companies are showing interest in investing in the capital city and officials must maintain continuous communication with them.

He said companies like DLF are determined not to miss the opportunity to invest in Amaravati which reflects the credibility of the government. The Amaravati brand should grow further.

The Chief Minister also suggested selecting a suitable name for the proposed Telugu Cultural Center in Amaravati. He also directed officials to establish a large convention center in the capital to conduct government and other major events.

Ministers P Narayana and Payyavula Keshav, Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and officials of Urban Development, CRDA, and Amaravati DevelopmentCorporation were oresent.

The CRDA meeting approved

allocation of 80 cents of land for the construction of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office,

allocation of 3 acres of land to the Tulluru Educational Society as compensation,

allocation of 5 acres of land to APSIRD under the Panchayati Raj Department.

Administrative approval given for Rs 2,316 crore for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works in the construction of the AP Secretariat and HOD towers.The meeting also gave approval for the construction of the Telugu Cultural Center with an estimated cost of Rs 119 crore.