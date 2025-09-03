Amaravati Safest Capital City, Some Sections Intentionally Maligning It: AP Minister

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Wednesday said Amaravati is the "safest capital city" though some sections of people are allegedly intentionally "maligning" it.

Only coming to Amaravati and checking it out they will know. The 360 km long trunk roads, 1,500 km long layout roads, 4,000 residential buildings and iconic structures are being constructed apace, he said.

"Amaravati is the safest capital. Some people are intentionally maligning, and engaging in false propaganda that no work is happening there and only graphics are being showcased, but people will not forgive them," the minister said in an official release.

Aimed at avoiding floods in the greenfield capital city, Narayana said Dutch experts prepared the designs, while canals and reservoirs are being built to avert inundation.

After taking stock of under construction projects such as type one and two gazetted officers' buildings and Group D employees buildings, he enquired with engineering officials and contract companies representatives as to when these works would be completed.

According to Narayana, 13,000 employees and workers assisted with 2,500 machines are working continuously in Amaravati. As many as 1,440 residences being built in an area of 27 lakh sq ft have reached their final stages, among others, he said.

The minister said work is proceeding in a planned manner with the goal of finishing all buildings by March end (2026). "Come what may, as promised, we will complete Amaravati in three years," he added.