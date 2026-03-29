Amaravati Resolution a ‘Historic Victory’, Says Somu Veerraju

Vijayawada: BJP MLC Somu Veerraju on Sunday termed the Andhra Pradesh Assembly’s resolution reaffirming Amaravati as the state capital a “historic victory” over the policies of the previous YSRC government led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media, Veerraju alleged that the former regime stalled Amaravati’s development over the past five years and went back on its pre-election assurances. He said the leadership had earlier supported Amaravati as the capital but later changed its stand after coming to power.

He also accused the previous government of neglecting infrastructure in the capital region, including roads and water supply, which, he said, affected the growth of institutions and damaged the state’s image.

Criticising the three-capitals proposal, Veerraju said it failed to bring development to Visakhapatnam or Kurnool and described it as a diversion from the capital issue.

He urged the YSRC to respect public sentiment and support Amaravati, expressing confidence that the capital would develop further under the leadership of prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.