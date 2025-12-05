Amaravati Is Capable of Generating 30 Per Cent Higher Oxygen Output

Vijayawada:Amaravati, the dream People’s Capital envisioned by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is being developed into a vibrant Green City with large-scale beautification and ecological enhancement, Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) chairperson and managing director D. Lakshmi Parthasarathi said on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating the ADC stall at the Fruit and Flower Exhibition, organised by the Rose Society of Andhra Pradesh at the Siddhartha Hotel Management campus, she said Amaravati is being landscaped with tree species capable of generating 30 per cent higher oxygen output. To achieve this, ADC has appointed expert horticulture officials to oversee the beautification of roads, parks and open spaces with attractive and eco-friendly plantations.

Lakshmi Parthasarathi noted that the ADC was using the exhibition platform to create public awareness about various green initiatives being implemented across Amaravati. The stall showcases photographs of the ongoing works, including government building complexes, road networks, parks, nurseries and the beautification of canal bunds.

Stating that the future belongs to sustainable cities, she emphasised the need to inculcate green habits among children and youth from an early age so that future generations can enjoy cleaner air and better living environments. Students visiting the exhibition are being briefed in detail by the ADC horticulture officers about the capital’s green development projects and on-ground implementation.

Lakshmi added that the corporation aims to turn Amaravati into a model eco-friendly urban centre through systematic plantation drives, scientific landscaping and continuous maintenance. Public participation, she said, would play a crucial role in strengthening these initiatives.

The ADC horticulture officials, including deputy directors B. Srinivasulu and G. Andal, assistant directors D. Naveen Kumar and K. Swathi, horticulture officer N. Kishore Kumar and staff members participated in the programme.