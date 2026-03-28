Amaravati Is AP’s Sole Permanent Capital, Says Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday asserted in the State Legislative Assembly that Amaravati is the state’s only permanent capital, pledging his party’s “complete support in thought, word and deed” to a resolution seeking statutory backing from the Centre.

Recalling the voluntary contribution of nearly 33,000 acres by farmers, he alleged that the previous regime created a “war-like atmosphere” in Amaravati and harassed land-giving farmers. He said the three-capital proposal only complicated the issue instead of resolving it.

Pawan underlined that political stability is vital for development and called for unity, stating, “We are one land, one language and one people.” He also criticised the manner in which the state was bifurcated, blaming the Congress for acting without a clear roadmap, leaving Andhra Pradesh without a stable capital.

Praising Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his “vision and commitment”, he said Amaravati is emerging as a “people’s capital” with global potential. He noted that infrastructure works have resumed, supported by funding and increasing investments.

Reaffirming the NDA government’s commitment, he said those who harmed the state’s interests “will not return” and called for collective support for Amaravati’s farmers and its future.