Amaravati IRR To Be Built Under PPP; Trunk Roads by April 2027: Narayana

Vijayawada: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister P. Narayana informed the AP Legislative Assembly that the ambitious Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) project, being taken up through land pooling and acquisition, will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Replying to a question by MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana, the minister disclosed that AP government has mobilised ₹40,847 crore for Amaravati’s trunk road infrastructure and other capital works through funding agencies, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank, HUDCO, NABARD, and others.

The Amaravati IRR will be of total 96.2 km in length and 75 metres wide in a configuration of 8+4 lanes. The project will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, a 67.6-km stretch will be constructed from Kethanakonda to Nunna. The second phase will cover the remaining stretch from Nunna to Kethanakonda, thereby completing the circular corridor.

Narayana explained that the first phase of the Inner Ring Road project will pass through 26 villages — 14 in Guntur district, three in Palnadu district, six in Krishna district and three in NTR district. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the first phase has already been prepared and land pooling has commenced. Officials have been directed to complete the land pooling process within six months. Once land pooling for IRR is completed, it would take a minimum of 24 months to 30 months for the development works to be executed fully.

The minister further revealed that 55 trunk roads are being developed within the capital region. Tenders have been floated for 45 trunk roads at an estimated cost of ₹18,779 crore and works have already commenced. So far, ₹6,229 crore have been paid to construction agencies towards trunk roads, layout roads and building works.

Narayana said the government plans to complete the network of trunk roads in capital Amaravati by April 2027.