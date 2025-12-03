Amaravati Green Push: AP Aims for 30% Tree Cover, Says Minister Narayana

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister P. Narayana on Wednesday said the state government is prioritising efforts to achieve 30 per cent greenery in the greenfield capital city under a comprehensive plantation and beautification programme. The municipal administration minister said officials have drawn up a plantation plan covering more than 133 sq km, including the development of parks and green corridors across multiple locations in the capital region.

"We are giving major importance to achieving 30 per cent greenery in the capital, Amaravati, and have prepared a plantation plan covering 133.3 sq km. Accordingly, we are taking up park development in various areas," Narayana said in a press release.

He said the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has drafted a special plan for Shakamuru, Krishnayapalem and Neerukonda based on the 組reen and blue' concept, adding that the tender process will be completed by the end of January. Beautification works will be aligned with seasonal flowering patterns, while greenery development is already underway along both sides of buffer zones on 22 major roads, he added.

Narayana said the NDA coalition government is addressing farmers' issues "one by one", including clearing pending registrations for more than 7,700 plots to be allotted to nearly 2,200 farmers under the land pooling scheme. He said 719 acres worth of plots are yet to be allotted to farmers who contributed land for the capital, and officials are advising them to complete their registrations without delay.

The minister appealed to farmers from 29 villages who have not cooperated with the land pooling process to come forward even at this stage, stressing that their participation is essential for Amaravati's development. He warned that if farmers do not participate voluntarily, the government will proceed with land acquisition to avoid delays in capital development works. Narayana said a special cell will be set up at the CRDA office to address farmers' issues and expedite pending processes exclusively.



