Amaravati Farmers Padayatra To Thank Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada: Several farmers and women staged a march on foot (padayatra) from the villages in Amaravati to the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Monday and fulfilled their vows and offered special prayers to the deity and also offered ‘sare’ to the deity as the Parliament passed the bill unanimously to give statutory status to Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

The farmers who offered their lands for the construction of Amaravati and the women were delighted at getting the statutory status of Amaravati as the capital city for AP after a long time, as they staged a series of protests and underwent a lot of suffering during the previous YSR Congress regime, which came up with three capitals.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Social Welfare Board chairman Pothula Balakotaiah sounded confident that Amaravati, which was built under the footsteps of deity Kanaka Durga, would fulfil the wishes of its devotees and noted that the deity would see the trouble undergone by her devotees, farmers and women from Amaravati would certainly help to get the statutory status for Amaravati.

Meanwhile, Kanaka Durga temple chairman Borra Radha Krishna joined the Padayatra of the farmers and women at Prakasam Barrage and proceeded towards the temple.

Later, the farmers and women from Amaravati were welcomed into the temple by the temple authorities and were given darshan of the deity Kanaka Durga and also 'prasadam'.