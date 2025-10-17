Amaravati Farmers Continue Contributing Land Under Pooling Scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Earlier, APCRDA commissioner K. Kannababu held discussions with the Amaravati farmers on contributing their land to support the state’s capital development vision.

At Undavalli E3 road along the Seed Access Road, 22 farmers voluntarily contributed 14 acres of land under LPS. Similarly, at Penumaka, 14 farmers contributed 28.25 acres for the development of road networks and related infrastructure projects.

These voluntary land contributions will significantly accelerate key infrastructure works, such as access roads, Kondaveeti Vagu flood management works and other improvements across the Amaravati Capital Region.

Commissioner Kannababu appreciated the farmers for their trust, cooperation and continued support in realising the vision of Amaravati as a world-class capital.

APCRDA additional commissioner Bhargava Teja expressed his gratitude to the farmers of Undavalli and Penumaka for their proactive role in enabling faster implementation of Amaravati’s infrastructure projects.