Amaravati Development Gaining Momentum: Narayana

Vijayawada: Development works in the Amaravati capital region are progressing at a brisk pace, Minister for municipal administration and urban development Ponguru Narayana said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the launch of the CREDAI Amaravati Chapter and the unveiling of the CREDAI Andhra Pradesh 2026 Diary, held at Tadepalli. Narayana said that, for the first time in the State’s history, sweeping reforms had been introduced in the building construction sector.

The minister said the government had issued several new Government Orders and amendments to create a builder-friendly ecosystem while safeguarding the interests of the public. These measures, he added, were aimed at accelerating urban growth and ensuring transparent and hassle-free approvals in the real estate sector.

Narayana also administered the oath of office to the newly elected executive committee of the CREDAI Amaravati Chapter. He, along with other dignitaries, released the CREDAI AP 2026 Diary, which contains detailed information on the real estate sector.

CREDAI national president-elect G. Ram Reddy said infrastructure development in Amaravati was gaining momentum and that the real estate sector was witnessing a revival. He said CREDAI would continue to partner actively in the development of the capital.

CREDAI AP chairman Buddiga Srinivasu, president Bayana Srinivasa Rao, general secretary Dasari Rambabu, EC member Tummala Vamsi and representatives from 22 chapters across the State attended the programme.

The newly elected Amaravati Chapter office-bearers are A. Nagamalleswara Rao (chairman-elect), R. Kondala Rao (president-elect) and N. P. Prashanth (general secretary-elect).