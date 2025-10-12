Amaravati CRDA Office Gets IGBC Net Zero Energy Tag

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Project Office in Amaravati has been awarded the prestigious Net Zero Energy – Design certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). This recognition marks the first building in Amaravati to achieve such distinction and represents a major milestone in the state government’s mission towards sustainable and eco-friendly development.

CRDA commissioner K Kannababu said the initiative reflects the state’s vision to make Amaravati a model green capital for India. He added that the CRDA has been consistently integrating sustainable development principles, energy efficiency, and green building concepts into all its design and construction projects. The certification acknowledges that the CRDA Project Office is designed to meet all its annual power requirements through renewable energy sources.

Kannababu explained that a 540-kilowatt rooftop solar system is being installed at the office, enabling the building to achieve Net Zero Energy status by balancing energy consumption with renewable generation. He said the Project Office stands as a flagship Net Zero project, demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to environmental conservation and serving as a model for future government initiatives.

He also recalled that the Amaravati Master Plan received IGBC Platinum certification in 2018, underscoring the government’s proactive approach to sustainable urban planning.

Officials credited the achievement to the leadership of commissioner K Kannababu, IAS, and the strategic guidance of additional commissioner A Bhargava Teja, IAS. They also acknowledged the contributions of R Gopalakrishna Reddy, engineer-in-chief; P V K Bhaskar, chief engineer (Housing & Office); and Sandeep Dixit, chief architect and design coordinator, for their efforts in realising the project’s sustainability goals.

CRDA officials stated that the recognition from IGBC is a source of pride for both the state government and the APCRDA. They noted that it highlights Andhra Pradesh’s continued commitment towards efficient energy management and eco-friendly infrastructure development.

They also pointed out that through its partnership with CII–IGBC, the CRDA has reaffirmed its dedication to making Amaravati a sustainable green capital of India by achieving Net Zero status by 2040.