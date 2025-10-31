Amaravati: CM Naidu Asks Developers To Design Buildings In Iconic Models

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the erection of the Amaravati capital city must progress without delay so as to complete the works within the stipulated time-frame.

Reviewing the progress of capital works, beautification activities and registration of returnable plots for farmers at his camp office on Friday, the CM sought detailed reports from officials on the present status of works, workforce deployment, availability of materials and machinery.

“All agencies must complete their assigned structures within the predetermined deadlines,” he emphasized, adding that quality standards should not be compromised while expediting the work.

The CM said he would personally review the progress of work once every 15 days.

Although the recent monsoon rains had caused some delay, officials and contractors must accelerate construction to make up for the lost time.

Some construction firms were yet to fully deploy their workforce and equipment, he said, and added that they must improve their pace.

Officials, Naidu said, must coordinate with the mines department for uninterrupted supply of gravel for the capital works.

On the issue of returnable plots, he directed municipal affairs minister P Narayana and CRDA officials to ensure that farmers faced no inconvenience during the registration process.

Officials informed the CM that 2,471 farmers were yet to receive plot registrations due to technical and personal issues. Naidu said he would soon hold a meeting with the capital region farmers.

The Chief Minister said equal importance should be given to greenery, beautification and cleanliness along with the constructions in Amaravati. Private developers must design their buildings in iconic models to give Amaravati a world‑class cityscape with high-rise structures.

Minister Narayana, senior officials from CRDA, ADCEL and finance department, along with representatives of various contracting agencies, participated in the meeting.