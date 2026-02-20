Amaravati Central Library to Reflect AP’s Glorious Legacy: Nara Lokesh

Vijayawada: The proposed Central Library in Amaravati would stand as a symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s rich history and cultural heritage, education minister Nara Lokesh has said.

To be developed as the state’s main library, it should be shaped as a world-class knowledge hub equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern infrastructure, he said while reviewing its plans with education department officials on Friday.

The minister examined the architectural design for the library and viewed other aspects in a detailed video presentation. He offered suggestions to refine the structure.

“The library should not merely be a repository of books but a landmark that represents our glorious history and legacy,” Lokesh said.

He advised officials to ensure that the facility integrates advanced technological features to serve as a comprehensive knowledge centre.

There, he said, must be the archives and auditorium facilities and a collection of over 15 lakh books. “Beyond being a knowledge centre, it must contribute to the holistic development of students,” he said.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programmes in government schools, the use of clicker videos, and the 100-day action plan for Class X students.

Lokesh enquired about the number of parents who had downloaded the LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) app, introduced to monitor student attendance and academic performance in government schools. Officials, he said, must step up awareness campaigns to encourage greater parental engagement.

Discussions were also held on the use of AI tutors in government schools, development works at Nidamarru School, evaluation of Class X public examination answer scripts, and matters related to the DSC teacher recruitment process.

Education secretary Kona Sasidhar, school education commissioner Vijay Rama Raju, Samagra Shiksha state project director Srinivasa Rao, public libraries director Krishnamohan and others were present.