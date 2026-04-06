Amaravati Bill Forwarded To President of India For Assent

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, formally recognizing Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh was passed by the Parliament on April 2. With both the Houses passing the Bill after nearly five hours of discussion, it has been forwarded to the President of India for her approval, as per the standard procedure followed for any legislation to become a law.

As the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had already approved it, the assent of President of India Draupadi Murmu is just a formality. However, the President would examine the Bill and make consultations with legal experts before giving a nod. Once the resolution gets officially signed by Murmu, Amaravati will officially be declared the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.

President's assent is the final step for a Bill to become law. Though the YSR Congress opposed the Bill, there was political consensus by other parties. The passing of the Bill amounts to recognizing Amaravati as the capital with retrospective effect from June 2, 2025.

According to sources, the President is likely to give her assent to the Bill by the end of the day on Monday.

Hailing the approval of Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, farmers and women from the capital region led a padayatra to the abode of goddess Kanakadurga on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. On the occasion, they offered sarees and sweets to the deity.