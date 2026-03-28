Amaravati as Capital a Historic Move For AP’s Future: Ayyanna Patrudu

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday strongly backed the move to make Amaravati the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh, calling it a historic step for the state’s future.

Speaking during the special session of the Assembly, he said the decision holds significance for over 5.5 crore people and reflects the aspirations of the state.

Recalling the post-bifurcation period in 2014, he praised former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his vision in developing Amaravati and acknowledged the contribution of farmers who gave their fertile lands for the project.

The Speaker stressed that governance must be continuous despite changes in governments. Referring to developments after 2019, he said progress had been hindered, affecting the state’s growth and causing distress to farmers.

He said Amaravati should be firmly established as the permanent capital and noted that the Centre had agreed to amend the AP Reorganisation Act, crediting the efforts of the Chief Minister.

Ayyanna Patrudu urged all members to work constructively to ensure long-term development and a prosperous future for the state.