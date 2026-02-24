Amaravati Amma Vant Record Strong Sales at VIT Fest

Vijayawada: Women entrepreneurs from the Amaravati Capital Region showcased their millet-based food products under the brand ‘Amaravati Amma Vanta’ at “VITOPIA 2026”, an alumni fest organised at VIT University from February 22 to 24.

The initiative was facilitated by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) under the leadership of commissioner K. Kanna Babu, with support from Group Director (Social Development) Velugoti Ramulu. As part of its efforts to strengthen women’s livelihoods in the Capital Region, APCRDA enabled 11 food-based livelihood beneficiaries from Undavalli, Yerrabalem, Mandadam and Ananthavaram villages to participate in the three-day event.

The participants offered a variety of millet-based snacks, traditional puddings and homemade pickles, which drew an encouraging response from students, faculty and visitors. On average, each participant recorded sales of around ₹5,000 per day, with total sales nearing ₹45,000 during the fest. Officials said the exposure provided a valuable market platform and highlighted growing demand for nutritious, locally prepared food products.

APCRDA officials said the authority provided structured training in millet-based food preparation, product development, branding and packaging. Support was also extended for logo design, stall layout and promotional material to help the women transition into organised entrepreneurship.

Participation was organised village-wise, with Undavalli Urban Panchayat beneficiaries taking part on the first day, Undavalli Rural on the second day, and Ananthavaram on the third day, while participants from Mandadam and Yerrabalem were present throughout the event.

In-charge vice-chancellor P. Arulmozhi Varman and Registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti appreciated the initiative and commended the entrepreneurial spirit of the women. The Registrar expressed interest in providing dedicated space on the campus to promote healthy food options for students.