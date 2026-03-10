Amara Bacchu Charitable Trust Announces ₹ 5 Crore Aid For Govt Schools in Bogolu

VIJAYAWADA: The Amara Bacchu Charitable Trust has backed the Andhra Pradesh government’s P-4 initiative empowering the underprivileged, with a contribution of `5 crore towards improving the educational infrastructure in Nellore district.

The trust’s managing trustee, Bacchu Krishna Kumar, along with his spouse, met education minister Nara Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli on Tuesday and announced the financial support for the development of infrastructure in government schools and junior colleges in Bogolu mandal.

The couple invited the minister to attend the foundation-laying ceremony for the development works that the entity would be undertaking in these institutions. These works would be done under the “Mana Badi – Mana Bhavishyat” programme, part of the P-4 initiative, which focuses on upgrading the facilities in government educational institutions.

Under this programme, several schools in Bogolu mandal would see improvements visa-vis classrooms, basic amenities and other academic facilities.

The state government is also making efforts to involve Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and alumni in the development of government schools by encouraging them to financially support such initiatives. As an incentive, donors will be given the opportunity to have their names associated with the schools they support.

The government is also planning to launch a dedicated “Mana Badi – Mana Bhavishyat” website to facilitate contributions and track development works.

The Amara Bacchu Charitable Trust has also pledged ₹5 crore for the development of the primary health centre at Kovvurupalli in Bogolu mandal. Another `5 crore would be provided for the development of the Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konda Bitragunta, the couple said.