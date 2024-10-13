Amalapuram: Twentyone-year-old Pappula Vinay died due to cardiac arrest supposedly caused by intense sound emission from the DJ Sound boxes in Amalapuram on Sunday.

Vinay, a native of Bandarulanka village in Amalapuram Rural mandal, along with his friends took part in the Dasara conclusion festivities in Amalapuram. Taking permission from the police authorities, they arranged the DJ sound boxes for the procession of the Goddess Durga idol through the streets.

Around 4 pm, the procession began from the local Kanakadurga temple and the youth, including Vinay, began dancing merrily in front of the DJ boxes blaring the sound.

Suddenly, Vinay collapsed and his friends rushed him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared that he was brought dead.

It is being said that Vinay could have probably died due to sudden rise in heartbeat as he was dancing very close to the DJ boxes.