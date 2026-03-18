Almanac Writers Dismiss El Nino Effect, Project Varied Forecasts

Kakinada: Even as the Telugu New Year “Parabhava” begins on March 19 after 7:15 a.m., scientific predictions and traditional almanac writings are at variance with each other.

State government has warned of an El Nino effect this year, most likely leading to a lower rainfall. It has advised farmers in Andhra Pradesh to focus on dry crops, rather than water-intensive ones like paddy.

Several almanac writers, however, have dismissed the El Nino warnings while projecting their varied forecasts. Some astrologers, relying on planetary configurations, expect favourable rainfall, good crop yields, and positive conditions for the dairy sector.

Siddanti Tangirala Venkata Krishna Purna Prasad of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam said that while “Parabhava” signifies “insult” and may pose challenges for individuals with negative intent, seven of the nine planets are well-positioned. This suggests ample rainfall, healthy crops, and good livestock conditions, he maintains.

The TTD Siddanti has further predicted potential territorial gains, increased opportunities in science and technology, and positive earnings for farmers, while noting possible rises in oil and gas prices due to the influence of Mars.

Butte Veerabhadra Dyvazna Siddanti indicates that water resources would be replenished, but cautioned about Kala Sarpa Yoga from April 10 to July 4, which could bring challenges, such as cyclones in November. He maintains that India would remain unaffected by war and governance in Andhra Pradesh would continue to remain effective.

Upadrashta Nagadithya predicted moderate rainfall with high temperatures, stable governance, and benefits for production sectors, while noting potential political unrest and law-and-order issues in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states.

G. Machara Pattabhi Sastry projected global inflation influenced by planetary positions, but noted India’s relative stability. He anticipates heavy rainfall in the New Year.

However, P. Srinivasa Gargeya has warned of turbulence nationally and internationally, including untimely rains, crop damage, political violence, and broader geopolitical risks.