Tremors Jolt ASR, Koraput; Residents Rush Out Of Homes

Visakhapatnam: Tremors measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale were felt late on Saturday night in parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district in Andhra Pradesh and Koraput district in Odisha, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

The tremors were recorded at 11.31 pm, with the epicentre located in Koraput, about 179 km north of Kakinada. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km, intensifying the vibrations felt in neighbouring regions.

“I was supervising work at my shop when I heard bottles rattling in a closed wine shop nearby. I thought someone had entered despite it being locked. Thinking it was something unusual, I threw stones and ran away,” said Neel Kumar, a freelance journalist from Araku Valley. He later learnt through the media that tremors had struck the region.

Several residents reported feeling the tremors and rushed out of their homes fearing further shocks.

“I was watching the last ball of an IPL match when an empty cot and sofa in my living room moved and hit the wall. I was shocked and ran outside with my family, switching off the lights and TV,” said Balaji, a trader from Araku Valley.

Despite the panic, there were no reports of damage, injuries or casualties in ASR or Koraput districts.