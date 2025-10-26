Allotment Of 976 TIDCO Houses Fast-Tracked: Commissioner

KURNOOL: Kurnool Municipal commissioner P. Viswanath announced that the process to allot houses to 976 TIDCO beneficiaries in NTR Colony, near Jagannathgattu, is being fast-tracked.

He said state ministers T. G. Bharath and P. Narayana had reviewed the project and that decisions are now being implemented under a structured plan. Painting, carpentry, and plumbing work are progressing swiftly, he added.

Basic amenities such as roads, drainage, drinking water, electricity, ration and pensions are already in place. Additional facilities, including a police outpost, urban health centre, and anganwadi, are also being arranged.

The commissioner appealed to beneficiaries to complete the registration process promptly and move into their new homes.