Alliance to Run State for Long Period: Naidu

Anantapur: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the alliance of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and the BJP would run the state for a long period with the sole motto of developing Andhra Pradesh in all spheres.

“The Super Six Super Hit public meeting is not a political meeting but an effort to explain to the people the achievements of the present government and implementation of various promises during the past 15 months,” he said while addressing the event here on Wednesday.

The public meeting held on the Indraprasta open grounds in Srinagar Colony drew huge crowds from across the region. Addressing the audience, Naidu asserted that himself and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were committed to the cause of developing the state. “We have no other agenda.”

Naidu said, “This meeting is not for politics or votes. We are celebrating because we made the ‘Super Six’ schemes a super hit.”

The Chief Minister announced a new scheme of financial aid for auto rickshaw drivers, following a plea from them. He said they “suffer due to the free bus facility for women” across the state. So, every auto driver would get Rs 15,000 financial assistance per year under ‘Vahana Mitra’ scheme for autorickshaw drivers that would be launched on the holy Dasara.

Referring to criticism of the government by the Opposition YSRC on social media platforms, he said the party’s MLAs should rather attend the Assembly sessions. “Come and discuss any issue,” he said and stressed that the party need not hope to get the Opposition leader post due to its small strength in the Assembly.

The CM said the YSRC government neglected the drought-prone Rayalaseema region. Irrigation projects for the region were taken up only during the Telugu Desam terms, he said, adding, “We filled irrigation tanks with Krishna water. Due to this, even during the summer season, Rayalaseema gets water, and it has turned its land fertile.”

Naidu said the reduction of GST on many products would be useful for the poor and middle-class sections. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of Andhra Pradesh on this count.