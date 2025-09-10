Alliance Parties Keen On Forging Unity For AP’s Growth: Pawan Kalyan

Anantapur:Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has asserted that the ruling Telugu Desam-Jana Sena-BJP combine would strengthen their unity for the state’s welfare.

Addressing a mammoth Super Six–Super Hit public meeting here on Wednesday, the Deputy CM said the government would provide a Rs 25-lakh health insurance coverage to every person in the state, to ensure there is no health-related financial burden on the families.

“We have built 4,000-km of CC roads in rural areas. Rayalaseema region has always known only one season — drought. Keeping people’s welfare in mind, we achieved a grand victory in the elections with the Super Six promises,” he said.

With an outlay of `1,005 crore under the PM Jan Man scheme, the state government is constructing roads to connect 625 tribal villages with a promise that, in the agency areas there will no longer be “doli muthas (palanquin/ stretcher carrying of the sick because of lack of roads”, he announced.

Further to increase greenery across the state, the Deputy CM said a massive plantation drive has been launched.

He said, “The government is keen on ensuring education and employment opportunities for the youth, so that no one needs to go to neighbouring states for jobs. Plans are in place to create opportunities here itself. The TD–JS–BJP alliance will continue to flourish.”

BJP state unit president P.V.N. Madhav said the Super Six programmes were being implemented to achieve social and economic equality. The alliance government, he claimed, has already delivered many “sixes”. The funds for Polavaram and Amaravati have been released by the Centre, and these projects are progressing rapidly. Its completion in two years would help in supplying 215 tmc ft of water to the Krishna basin and Rayalaseema region, he said.

Madhav said the capital Amaravati project works would soon be completed and the steel plant was also making progress. “Under the double-engine government, investments worth Rs 9.70 lakh crore have come in a year, creating employment for 20 lakh people across the state.”



He noted that the ArcelorMittal steel plant is coming up at Anakapalle. “The Centre recently allotted a semiconductor unit. Highway projects worth Rs 1.30 lakh crore (59 national highways) are being built in AP. Ports, airports and tourism projects are coming up on a large scale.”