Alliance MLAs Seeking 30 Per Cent Share From Liquor Shops, Says YSRC

Kakinada:YSRC spokesperson Margani Bharat, has alleged that the alliance MLAs are demanding a 30 per cent share of profit from each liquor shop sanctioned under the new liquor policy.

The former Rajamahendravaram MP told the media on Tuesday that these MLAs are already giving such hints to liquor traders who have applied for the shops.



He also said present Rajamahendravaram MLA has instructed excise officials and liquor shop traders to keep aside six shops for him in important centres in the town or a 30 per cent share of profit to him every month.



Bharat said that 48 tenders had been filed for each shop in Telangana, but only three tenders were filed in AP. As per the government calculations, nearly one lakh tenders have to be filed, but, even a 10th of this has not been filed so far, he said.



Due to threats from ruling party MLAs, the state lost `2,000 crore in revenue, he said.



Bharat also said the state government had announced that 10 per cent of shops would be allocated to toddy workers. “But, this provision has not been included in the liquor policy.”



He said that the YSRC would fight against the loot in the name of liquor, and support toddy workers. “Chandrababu frequently says he would create ‘wealth’, but the people have understood by now that he was creating wealth not for the state, but for his own partymen.”



Bharat said Naidu should give clarity on the Waltair Railway Division. “During the YSRC term, the central government approved the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, but now they are making attempts to set aside the railway zone proposal.”



Speaking about the Polavaram Irrigation Project, Bharat said the international expert team has stated in their report that the Polavaram project works should begin from November. “Meanwhile, the state government should pay attention on completion of the cofferdams etc.”



He criticised the free sand policy and said the ruling-side MLAs are looting `340 per tonne from the boatmen societies and free sand is being diverted to the black-market. The consumers have to buy the sand at a cost of Rs 28,000 per lorry. The development in Rajamahendravaram has been totally forgotten by the alliance leaders and their government, he said.

