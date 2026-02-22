Alliance Leaders Condemn YSRC MLCs’ Conduct in Council

Hyderabad: Leaders of the ruling alliance, including ministers and MLAs from the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Friday condemned the conduct of YSR Congress Party MLCs during the Legislative Council session.

The leaders expressed concern over YSRC MLCs holding photographs of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in the Council while raising slogans over the Tirumala laddu ghee issue and attributing responsibility to the ruling alliance.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, Anaparti MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (BJP), Rajanagaram MLA Batula Bala Ramakrishna (Jana Sena) and others spoke to the media at Rajamahendravaram. Housing Minister K. Pardha Saradhi, Chintalapudi MLA Songa Roshan Kumar, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishna and Polavaram MLA Ch. Bala Raju addressed reporters at Eluru. Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji) and BJP district president Bikkina Visweswara Rao spoke in Kakinada.

The leaders alleged that former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had consistently shown disregard for Hindu beliefs, traditions and the customs of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. They claimed that the Tirumala laddu prasadam was adulterated during the YSRC regime and accused the former Chief Minister of politicising religious symbols.

They further alleged that during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, legislative proceedings were lowered in dignity, and accused the YSRC of continuing what they termed divisive politics even after losing power.

Durgesh said the former Chief Minister was hurting Hindu sentiments and traditions and called upon people to respond appropriately.