Alliance government will complete Amaravati, Polavaram: Ayyanna

Visakhapatnam: The NDA alliance is determined to complete the Polavaram project as well the Amaravati capital city and dedicate them to the nation, said AP speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Tuesday.

The speaker, along with Lok Sabha member M. Sri Bharat and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu offered special pujas at the Polamamba Temple in Visakhapatnam.Talking to reporters later, Ayyanna Patrudu said before the elections, he had prayed to Polamamba at the temple for the defeat of YSRC government. “The Goddess fulfilled our wishes. Hence, we have come today to offer special pujas,” the speaker stated.



He said this time, he and other leaders have sought Goddess Polamamba’s for the prosperity of the state. They have also sought protection of people from natural calamities.



