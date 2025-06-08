Alliance Government Respects Women: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has condemned “the disgraceful remarks” targeting women in the Amaravati region.

Naidu’s reference was to the remarks of V.V. Krishnam Raju on the Telugu news channel owned by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In a strongly worded statement, the chief minister warned of tough action against those who “crossed all boundaries and wounded the sentiments of women in the name of a malicious conspiracy against the capital.”

Such people, he said, would face the strictest possible consequences.

The CM said, “Ours is a culture that honours daughters. We belong to a society that reveres the feminine divine. This is our tradition, the essence of Indian life. Particularly among Telugu people, daughters and mothers are held with deep affection and in high esteem. In such a state, making disgraceful and vulgar remarks about our mothers and sisters under the guise of political vendetta or media analysis is an unforgivable offence.”

Naidu expressed dismay that the people of Andhra Pradesh, despite delivering a strong electoral verdict against “such toxic culture,” continued to witness the same behaviour from the YSRC.

He said, “There can be no tolerance for the appalling comments that demean the women of the capital region, an outright insult to their dignity. I strongly condemn this perverse trend being perpetuated under the cover of politics and media.”

Criticising Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, “It is even more distressing that a former chief minister, under whose own media channel these offensive statements were broadcast, has yet to denounce the act or apologize to women, a silence that is deeply troubling.”

Promising action, the CM warned, “The derogatory and deliberate insults aimed at the women of that region, who protested against the previous destructive regime, are not just attacks on individuals, but an affront to womanhood itself.”

“The alliance government, which respects women and stands as a guardian of their self-respect, takes full responsibility to put an end to this vile culture.”