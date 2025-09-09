Alliance Government Committed to Empowering NRIs: Minister Srinivas

Vijayawada: The TD-led alliance government’s priority is to ensure that Non-Resident Andhraites become stronger and more empowered, said NRI relations minister Kondapalli Srinivas.

“The government’s mission is to see NRIs, who have crossed continents in pursuit of education, jobs and business opportunities, progress further on the path of development,” stated the minister who’s currently on a foreign tour.

Srinivas visited Germany for two days last week. He called on officials at the Indian consulate in Frankfurt and held talks with the Consul General and his team. He enquired about the welfare of the Telugu diaspora in Germany and studied the employment and livelihood prospects for them.

The minister assured the diaspora that the APNRT department would constantly support their welfare and development. In talks with the consulate team, he reviewed investment opportunities for German companies in Andhra Pradesh.

The discussions veered around the scope for cooperation not only in the micro, small and medium industries sector but also in other areas of industrial investment. Several expatriate Telugu professionals, who serve as CEOs in leading German companies, participated in the meeting and offered valuable suggestions.

Srinivas promised potential investors that the AP government would provide all necessary assistance to entrepreneurs, along with incentives for setting up industries in the state.

Telugu Velugu president Prabhanjan and prominent NRIs were also present.