All-Women Crew Train Flagged Off

Visakhapatnam: An all-women crew operated the Guntur–Rayagada train on Monday as part of the concluding celebrations of International Women's Day.

The train was flagged off by divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has been promoting women’s empowerment by engaging women in key roles such as track maintenance, train operations, route relay interlocking, loco operations, ticket checking and administration.

The DRM said the division has also formed all-women teams at loco sheds for locomotive maintenance, while women security teams — Meri Saheli and Subhadra Vahini — are ensuring the safety of women passengers at stations and on trains.

He added that more than 1,600 women employees are working round the clock in the division, contributing significantly across various fields.