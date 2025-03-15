All set for Kadiri brahmarathotsavams

Anantapur: All arrangements are in place for the historic Lord Narasimha Swamy Brahmarathotsavam in Kadiri, scheduled for March 20. During the Brahmarathotsavam, the biggest chariot in Andhra Pradesh will be taken in procession through the Mada Streets of Kadiri town, with a large number of Muslims participating in the celebrations.

As per tradition, Muslims offer pepper to Lord Narasimha and devotees during the procession. Over five lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are expected to attend the grand occasion.

Temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements in and around the temple premises. The five-hour-long procession will cover Chowk Circle, MG Road, Shiva Temple, South Gopuram, Hanuman Temple, Golla Mandapam, West Gopuram, and North Gopuram, passing through Hindupur Cross Road before returning to the starting point.

Devotees will offer Davanam, a fragrant herb mainly produced in the Kadiri region, during the procession. The offering of pepper holds sentimental value, with devotees eagerly collecting the pepper thrown at the Lord.

Villagers from Kutagulla, Gajjalareddy Palli, and Murthy Palli have led the chariot-balancing and control for centuries using specially made logs. Municipal authorities have undertaken road repairs and removed encroachments to facilitate the smooth movement of the chariot. Water supply and temporary toilets have been set up at various locations, temple authorities stated.

Civic body to act tough on tax defaulters

P.V. PRASAD | DC

Kurnool: The municipal corporation has decided to take strict action against long-term tax defaulters. Officials emphasised that taxes are essential for the city's development, as infrastructure projects cannot be implemented without revenue.

They clarified that there would be no deadline extensions or concessions for property tax payments and urged homeowners and business owners to clear their dues immediately.

Additional Commissioner R. V. G. Krishna warned that legal action would be taken against defaulters. He noted that the corporation had already seized several shops with outstanding dues and disconnected 64 drinking water connections.

He stated that the intent was not to trouble citizens but to ensure compliance for the city's welfare. So far, 58.41 per cent of property taxes and 25.98 per cent of tap charges have been collected, he added.

Kantilal stresses focus on key issues in Kurnool

DC Correspondent

Kurnool: Principal Secretary of the Transport Department, Kantilal Dande, stated that key priorities for Kurnool district include poverty eradication, MSME development, advancements in education and healthcare, and the efficient use of water resources. As the District In-charge Officer, he directed officials to focus on these objectives.

He commended the district collector’s initiative to address the shortage of teachers by facilitating virtual classes for 500 students, conducted by top educators from the education department.

Dande also praised district collector Ranjit Basha for his leadership in technology-driven governance, particularly his commendable work in digitising land records during his tenure in Kadapa.

The collector briefed the principal secretary on various developmental programmes being implemented in the district. Dande further reviewed the progress of initiatives related to agriculture, DWMA, DRDA, water resources, medical and health, and education through a PowerPoint presentation by district officials.