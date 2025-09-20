All Set For Dasara Navaratri At Kanaka Durga Temple From Tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha and Vijayawada commissioner of police S.V. Rajashekar Babu announced that the state administration is fully prepared to organise Dasara celebrations at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri from Monday to October 2.

Nearly 20 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the 11-day festivities this year.

The collector disclosed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on behalf of the state government, will present silk pattu vastram garments to the presiding deity on the Moola Nakshatram day.

Dr. Lakshmisha and Rajashekar Babu reviewed the arrangements being put in place along with Vijayawada municipal commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra, devasthanam executive officer V.K. Seena Naik, priests and other department officials on Saturday at the Mahamandapam of Kanaka Durga Temple.

The collector announced that the ₹500 special darshan ticket has been cancelled this year to accommodate ordinary devotees. Further VIP darshan will be allowed only during non-peak hours, between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Special slots from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. have been set aside for the elderly and differently-abled to have their darshan.

Dr. Lakshmisha said there will be multiple queue lines, including one via Vinayaka Temple and Toll Gate, with QR codes installed every 100 metres to register suggestions from devotees. Emergency exits have been arranged every 50 metres. Systems have been put in place to significantly cut down the waiting time in queues. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is being used to continuously monitor the crowd movement in queue lines.

Police commissioner Rajashekar Babu said fool-proof security arrangements have been put in place across the hilltop and foothill areas to prevent any untoward incidents. Lessons from last year have made them strengthen measures in parking, devotee holding, transport management, and law and order areas.

VMC commissioner Dhyanchandra provided details of measures being taken to ensure sanitation. Around 1,600 sanitation personnel working in three shifts are being deployed. 405 mobile toilets have been installed. 25 lakh water bottles have been procured for distribution from 40 points.