All set for Constable selection physical tests

Anantapur: Stage is set for the AP Police Constables recruitment process. Physical tests including those in sports would commence on Monday at the district headquarters across the state.

As part of this, physical events will be conducted for the candidates from December 30 to 2025 January 17 at the available police training college stadiums and grounds.

The district headquarters of the police department made elaborate arrangements. In Anantapur and Satya Sai districts, a total of 6479 candidates - 5242 men and 1237 women aspirants -- will be taking part in the physical events like running race, long jump, high jump etc. The Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy ground adjacent to Anantapur Police Training College will be the venue for those who got hall tickets after they qualified in the preliminary examinations.

In the physical events, candidates have to contest in the 1600 metres and 100 metres running race and long jump events.

SP Jagadish said necessary arrangements including medical facilities are provided at the centre.

Kadapa SP Vidyasagar said all necessary arrangements were made for the recruitment process at the grounds. He said the candidates should keep away from fraudsters who offer constable posts through bribes. All events will be conducted in a free and fair manner.