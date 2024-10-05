 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
4 Oct 2024 6:39 PM GMT
All-party delegation to meet CM on VSP privatisation
APCC chief YS Sharmila. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: APCC chief YS Sharmila announced that Congress, along with Left parties and other like-minded groups, is united in its efforts to prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). At a round-table conference organized by the CPI in Vijayawada on Friday, Sharmila emphasized the need for a united struggle to revive VSP and urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to honor his previous commitment regarding the steel plant, recalling a letter he signed stating his intent to resign if necessary for its cause.


