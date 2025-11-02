All Injured In Stampede Discharged From Palasa Hospital, Says Health Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM: Medical and health minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced that all individuals injured in the stampede at the Palasa-Kasibugga temple in Srikakulam district and admitted to the Palasa Super Speciality Hospital have been discharged following successful treatment.

The minister reviewed the medical care provided to the injured with senior health officials and issued a statement on their recovery status.

According to the minister, doctors at the Palasa Kidney Research Centre and Super Speciality Hospital offered exemplary treatment to those admitted on Saturday. After conducting X-rays and other necessary tests, medical staff discharged 15 patients who had made a complete recovery. “The doctors took the consent of their family members before discharging them,” the statement read.

Satya Kumar added that apart from two or three patients, most of the injured were recovering well and were expected to be discharged within three days.

One patient undergoing treatment at the Palasa Community Health Centre (CHC) was referred to GEMS Hospital in Srikakulam on Sunday for surgical intervention.