All India Women's Netball Tourney From Feb. 14

Vijayawada: Maris Stella College will host the All India Women’s Netball Tournament from February 14 to 18, with 88 teams from across the country participating in the national-level championship being organised under the aegis of Krishna University. Announcing the event at a press conference, Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramji said the Netball Federation of India has been conducting national tournaments since 1978 to promote the sport at junior and senior levels.

Calling the tournament a matter of pride for NTR district and Krishna University, he said hosting teams from across India reflected the growing stature of the institution. The Vice-Chancellor urged volunteers, faculty members, team managers and organisers to work in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct and success of the five-day event.



