All-India Drone Summit at Amaravati from October 22

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Friday directed top officials of NTR, Krishna and Guntur districts to make elaborate arrangements for the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, which is being hosted by the state government on October 22 and October 23.



Drone Federation of India, Confederation of Indian Industry and Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation are organising the summit, which will have nine sessions on use of drones in agriculture, logistics, environmental monitoring, disaster management, health and so on.The chief secretary said there will be a special interactive session on making Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh the Drone City of India. Manufacturers of drones from across the country will set up 40 exhibition halls to display their products at the venue. Neerabh Kumar explained that from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 22, several cultural programs will be organised at the Berm Park on the banks of Krishna River in Vijayawada. A highlight will be the largest drone show in the country with 5,000 drones, apart from laser show, fireworks and music.Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu, state ministers, central government officials, delegates from various states and representatives of drone industry will be participating in the two-day summit.Infrastructure and investments secretary S. Suresh Kumar said 10 special nodal officers from various departments are being appointed to ensure the success of the Amaravati Drone Summit.