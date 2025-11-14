All Hotels Full as 2-Day CII Summit Begins Today

Visakhapatnam: Hotels across Visakhapatnam—and even some in Vizianagaram and Anakapalli—are fully booked as the state government has reserved around 1,900 rooms for delegates attending the two-day CII Partnership Summit beginning Friday.

The delegates include international visitors, Union and state ministers, elected representatives, senior officials, diplomats and support staff. Visakhapatnam has four five-star hotels with a combined capacity of around 1,000 guests, five four-star hotels, and several guest houses and lodges across Bheemili and Anandapuram.

The city administration has arranged transport, food, and other amenities for attendees, while GVMC has beautified roads, key junctions, and the beach stretch ahead of the summit.

In the wake of the blast near Red Fort in Delhi, elaborate security measures have been taken, with the home ministry deploying 2,500 personnel, including dog and bomb squads.

The marquee event will feature 45 sessions and 72 international speakers, with 2,500 delegates, including 400 participants from 45 countries.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the inaugural session, which will also feature Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu delivering keynote addresses.