All five nominees in MLC polls declared elected

Vijayawada:All the five nominees in the biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by MLAs have been elected uncontested.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer here on Thursday declared that all the five nominees in the MLC polls have been elected.

The elected members are Kavali Greeshma Prasad (TD), B. Tirumala Naidu and Ravichandra Beeda (all TD), Nagendra Rao Konidela (Jana Sena) and Somu Veerraju (BJP).