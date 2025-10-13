All Eligible Citizens Urged To Apply For Tidco Houses

NELLORE: Nellore municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan has urged all eligible beneficiaries to apply for Tidco housing through their respective local secretariats, stating that the corporation is actively working to allocate the completed houses to deserving applicants.

Speaking at a public grievance redressal meeting on the issue of Tidco housing, the commissioner said that 17,520 houses have been constructed under the Tidco scheme within the jurisdiction of the Nellore Municipal Corporation, and the process of handing them over to eligible beneficiaries is underway. He explained that 16,144 houses, each measuring 300 square feet, are being provided free of cost to eligible families.

Additionally, 352 houses of 365 sq. ft. and 1,024 houses of 430 sq. ft. have also been constructed under the scheme. So far, 13,559 Tidco houses have been registered, and over 11,000 beneficiaries are already residing in their allotted homes. However, the commissioner cautioned that registrations of beneficiaries who have not occupied their allotted houses despite approval will be cancelled, and those houses will be reallocated to other eligible applicants.

Among the completed projects, 67 houses in the 365 sq. ft. category and 294 houses in the 430 sq. ft. category have been fully handed over to beneficiaries. However, only two families in the 365 sq. ft. category and 67 families in the 430 sq. ft. category are currently residing in them.

The Commissioner reiterated that non-occupancy will lead to cancellation of registration and reallocation to new eligible beneficiaries. Nandan further advised beneficiaries who have not yet registered their houses to visit the housing section of the Nellore Municipal Corporation office and complete the registration process through Form 32A without delay.