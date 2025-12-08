All Citizen Services Through Mana Mitra From Sankranti

VIJAYAWADA: All government services to citizens in Andhra Pradesh would be provided through the online WhatsApp governance app, Mana Mitra, from the Sankranti festival time in mid-January.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to take all necessary steps to ensure its implementation at the scheduled date.

Naidu held a review meeting on the real time governance system (RGTS) with officials at the secretariat on Monday. Providing all the services to the citizens online would ensure transparency, he stressed, and said people would feel satisfied about the functioning of the government.

Referring to some departments that are still providing physical services, he asked them to fall in line immediately and shift to online services.

Naidu noted that there would be no need for the citizens to scout around government offices to get their works done. “Send documents after processing/registration through courier service to the applicants’ homes, rather than waiting for the people to come to you,” he told the officials.

The chief minister called for improvement in RTC services by ensuring cleanliness in the bus stand premises, the surrounding areas and toilets.

Drone services must be expanded to more sectors, he said and underscored the need to have a master plan for this. Educate the farmers on how to use drones for reducing the usage of pesticides for their crops, he told agriculture officials.

Naidu observed that some officials in some districts were implementing good programmes. These must be replicated in other districts too.