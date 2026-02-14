Alert RPF Constable Saves Passenger’s Life at Vijayawada Station

Hyderabad: An alert RPF constable saved the life of a passenger at Vijayawada Railway Station.

A passenger was attempting to board a train in Shalimar East Coast express with his family when he accidentally slipped into the gap on platform 6 at the station.

On seeing this, the constable M. Narasimha Rao, who was on duty, acted swiftly, rescued him. The loco-pilot of the train stopped it using the emergency brake. The passenger was safe and continued his journey with his family. Senior officials appreciated the constable for rescuing the passenger.