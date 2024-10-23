Akkineni Nagarjuna stuck in traffic jam in flooded area

Anantapur: Tollywood hero Akkineni Nagarjuna was stuck in traffic as a road was inundated due to overflowing floodwater while he was en route to Anantapur from Puttaparti airport on Tuesday.



Nagarjuna was scheduled to attend the inauguration of a jewellery showroom here. He had to travel an additional 30km to reach Anantapur in view of the heavy flooding of the main roads in both the Anantapur and Satya Sai districts since the early hours on Tuesday.

Nagarjuna arrived in Puttaparthi by a special aircraft and, as per schedule, he was to travel from Kothacheruvu via Amidalakunta to Anantapur. However, the police alerted him about the risk of a journey by road as the water was overflowing on the main road. His vehicle was diverted towards KIA Industry in Guttur in Penukonda mandal, to enable him reach the NH 44 road, from where he proceeded to and reached Anantapur.

Meanwhile, the NH 44 road was also blocked for traffic for a few minutes due to the overflowing of water on the NH road in Guttur.

In the morning, many parts of the NH Road witnessed traffic interruption following the water-logging of the highway between Bangalore and Hyderabad, mainly in Guttur.

Nagarjuna told the gathering at the event that he was delayed for the event because of the flooding and traffic problems between Puttaparthi to Anantapur.

Nagarjuna received a warm welcome at Puttaparthi airport, where Satya Sai district ASP Sreenivasulu presented him with a memento. The ASP was the winner of Nagarjuna’s show Meelo Koteeswarudu three years ago.

Huge crowds of his fans gathered at Surya Nagar Road to be with the actor while he inaugurated the jewellery showroom.