Akhanda Godavari Project Will Improve Tourism, Generate Employment: Pawan Kalyan

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said Rajamahendravaram brings to memory the beautiful River Godavari and the multiple temples on its banks.

He was speaking after the inauguration of Akhanda Godavari project. River banks and sea shores are development hubs. Civilisations and language develop beside river banks. Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma was born on the same land. Aadikavi Nannayya and several other renowned artistes were born in this place, he said.

After putting in a lot of efforts, the long-pending demand of Akhanda Godavari irrigation project is becoming a reality. The project will improve both tourism and employment. Once the project is complete, it is likely that the number of tourists visiting the place would increase by 4 lakh. Development will happen only if there are powerful leaders and an efficient government, he said.

On the Visakha Steel Plant, the Deputy CM said that they could stall its privatization only due to help from Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat. He took special interest in the development of Andhra Pradesh and helped the state authorities in stalling the privatization. Because Shekawat is also born in Rajasthan, the land of warriors, he could understand the pride of the Telugus and take decisions favouring the state, Kalyan added.