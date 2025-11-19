Aishwarya Rai Lauds Sai Baba’s Global Legacy

Puttaparthi: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan participated in the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi and addressed devotees at a public gathering. She recalled the unparalleled humanitarian service rendered by Baba and the lasting impact of his teachings. The actor touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her speech at the event.

“A hundred years have passed since the divine birth of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Though he is no longer with us physically, he continues to live eternally in the hearts of millions across the world,” Aishwarya said.

She stated that Baba’s teachings, guidance, and way of life remain deeply relevant. “Baba always said that true leadership lies in serving God and serving humanity,” she noted.

Aishwarya highlighted the extensive charitable work carried out through the Sri Sathya Sai institutions, pointing to the free education offered to thousands of students every year and the high-quality, free medical services provided at the Sri Sathya Sai Super Specialty Hospitals. “These contributions continue to uplift countless families,” she added.