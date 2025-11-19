 Top
Aishwarya Rai and Sachin Tendulkar Visit Puttaparthi for Sri Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations

Andhra Pradesh
19 Nov 2025 9:43 AM IST

The Bollywood star and cricket legend paid homage at Sai Kulwant Hall; Minister Nara Lokesh holds special meeting with Sachin.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Puttaparthi, Sri Sathya Sai district, to participate in the Sri Sathya Sai Centenary celebrations.

Aishwarya Rai offered prayers at the Maha Samadhi of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Sai Kulwant Hall, where she took part in the centenary programmes.
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also reached Puttaparthi to attend the centenary events. During his visit, he held a special meeting with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh at Prasanthi Nilayam. Earlier, Sachin too paid homage at the Maha Samadhi in Sai Kulwant Hall.
DC Correspondent
