Airtel Cracks Down On Online Fraud In AP; Shields 8 Million Users In Real Time

Visakhapatnam: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has announced significant progress in its mission to protect customers in Andhra Pradesh from rising online frauds. As part of the nationwide rollout of its AI-powered fraud detection system, Airtel has successfully safeguarded more than 8.0 Million users across the state — within just 36 days of launching its advanced fraud detection system.

Automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, the advanced system scans and filters links across SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, E-mail and other browsers. It leverages real-time threat intelligence to examine over one billion URLs daily and blocks access to harmful sites in under 100 milliseconds.

For instance, if a resident in Vijayawada receives a suspicious message that reads: “Your package is delayed. Track it here: http://www.tracky0urparcell.com”. And if the unsuspecting resident, then clicks on the link, Airtel’s system also clicks into gear. It instantly scans the link and if flagged as suspicious, it blocks access. The user is redirected to a warning message that reads: “Blocked! Airtel found this site dangerous!” All this instantaneously. This real-time interception prevents users from falling victim to all kinds of frauds.

Commenting on the initiative, Ajay Ananthapadmanabha, CEO - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel, said “Protecting our customers from all forms of fraud is our highest priority, and we are dedicated to offering this solution free of charge. The AI-driven fraud detection system will be essential for enhancing our capabilities in this area and for delivering fresh and innovative solutions to meet our customers' urgent needs. We are confident that our solution will offer robust protection to customers in Andhra Pradesh against cyber fraud, allowing them to navigate the digital landscape with assurance”.





Commenting on this, Shri. Ake Ravi Krishna IPS, Inspector General of Police, EAGLE & I/C Cyber Crimes Andhra Pradesh said; “We are happy that the Airtel team has communicated with us and shared a detailed overview of their initiative regarding fraud detection solutions, including its aims and operational strategies. The Cyber Crime Wing has lauded the company's efforts to address the rising challenge of spam and scams in the state, as well as its commitment to protecting millions of citizens. The Andhra Pradesh police department has contributed valuable feedback for the development of solutions that are ready for future challenges in telecom-related fraud.”

With Andhra Pradesh ranked as one of India’s most digitally advanced states, the threat of online fraud has grown in both its urban and rural regions. Fraudsters increasingly target users through phishing links, fake deliveries and spurious banking alerts. Cities like Vijayawada, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool and Kakinada — as well as towns like Narsapur, Bhimavaram and Vizianagaram among others— have seen a sharp rise in such fraudulent attempts. Airtel’s solution acts as a statewide digital shield, protecting families, senior citizens, homemakers, students and first-time smartphone users alike.

The AI-driven platform delivers fraud warnings in the user’s preferred language, including Telugu, making it highly effective for the state’s diverse population. This multilingual support is especially impactful in districts with low digital literacy or where English is not widely used.

The solution operates silently in the background, requires no installation and is offered free of cost. Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of digital adoption — from online banking to government e-services — and Airtel’s initiative plays a critical role in creating a safer digital ecosystem across the state. Whether it's a working professional in Tirupati, a homemaker in Visakhapatnam, or a student in Rajahmundry, Airtel helps make every digital interaction safer.