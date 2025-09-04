Air India Aborts Flight After Bird Hit At Vijayawada Airport

VIJAYAWADA: An Air India Express aircraft carrying 107 passengers to Bengaluru from Vijayawada International Airport suffered a bird hit during take-off. Pilots aborted the flight and moved the aircraft to the bay at about 8:10 am on Thursday.

Following this, the authorities accommodated some of the air passengers on an Indigo flight to Bengaluru. Others cancelled their journey or rescheduled their travel plans to reach their destination.

Airport director M. Lakshmi Kanth Reddy said, “The Air India Express flight was about to take off when it suffered a bird hit. The pilots aborted the flight and moved it to the bay.”

Air passengers heaved a sigh of relief on learning about the development. The authorities ordered an examination of the aircraft for any possible damage.