Ainavilli Vinayaka Temple To Distribute 2.5 Lakh Worshipped Pens

KAKINADA: The authorities of the famous Sri Vinayaka Temple at Ainavilli in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district began the distribution of worshipped pens to students and devotees on Sunday, marking the Ratha Saptami celebrations.

P. Gannavaram MLA Giddi Satyanarayana formally launched the distribution at the temple. Large numbers of students and pilgrims thronged the shrine to receive the pens after darshan of Lord Vinayaka.

Temple assistant commissioner and executive officer Mudunuri Satyanarayana Raju said that around 40,000 pens were distributed on Sunday to nearly 16,000 students and over 10,000 devotees.

He said the unique practice of worshipping Lord Vinayaka with pens began in 2006 on Sri Panchami (Magha masa Panchami tithi). The worshipped pens are distributed every year on Ratha Saptami. While about one lakh pens are usually distributed annually, the number has risen to 2.5 lakh this year due to increased donations.

Raju said more than 11,000 donors contributed online this year, enabling the temple to arrange a higher number of pens. As per the temple’s practice, devotees donating Rs 250 receive 10 pens, which are sent by post if they are unable to visit the temple. Devotees performing Garika Pooja are given five pens.

He said a committee comprising village elders and Endowments officials is constituted every year to approve the procurement process. Tenders are invited, and the committee selects the supplier in accordance with established norms.

Devotees believe that receiving worshipped pens from Lord Vinayaka helps students overcome obstacles in education and achieve success in their examinations.